Gallegos is headed to St. Louis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gallegos wasn't able to participate in the start of camp while dealing with travel issues, but manager Mike Shildt revealed Friday that the right-hander is en route to St. Louis. The team hopes that he'll be able to participate in practice Saturday. The 28-year-old's physical state remains to be seen, but he could serve as the closer at some point during the 2020 season. However, even if he is game ready, the Cardinals could choose to use him in lower-leverage situations to begin the year.
