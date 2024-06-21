The Cardinals activated Gallegos (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

St. Louis has a rare Friday off day, but it will have Gallegos back in its bullpen Saturday versus the Giants. The veteran reliever has been out since early May with a right shoulder impingement and didn't pitch well on a rehab assignment, allowing eight runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Gallegos will probably be eased into high-leverage situations.