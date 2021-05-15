Gallegos has fired three scoreless innings and garnered a hold across his last two appearances after surrendering two earned runs on four hits over 1.1 innings to the Rockies last Saturday.

Gallegos saw a seven-appearance scoreless streak snapped with the aforementioned hiccup against Colorado, but the fact he's bounced right back is certainly encouraging for fantasy managers. The right-hander already has seven holds across his 18 appearances, and although he's just 1-for-3 in save chances, he could still get the occasional ninth-inning assignment when Alex Reyes is unavailable.