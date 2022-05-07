Gallegos saved Friday's 3-2 win against San Francisco, allowing one hit in the ninth inning.
Gallegos let Thairo Estrada reach base with one out but ended the game with a double play to register his sixth seven in seven opportunities. Aside from a four-run appearance on April 25, Gallegos has limited the damage to one run in eight innings with St. Louis prevailing in each of those appearances.
