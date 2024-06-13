Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Gallegos (shoulder) is scheduled to make a one-inning rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos has already made five appearances between Springfield and Triple-A Memphis since landing on the 15-day injured list May 6 with a right shoulder impingement, but he presumably needs to turn in better results before he's reinstated. While covering 5.1 innings during his rehab assignment, Gallegos has giving up five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks while striking out four. He's shown improvement lately with two straight clean appearances, and another strong showing Friday could be enough for him to get activated.