Manager Oliver Marmol said Gallegos, who earned a hold after pitching a scoreless sixth inning Friday against the Reds, will move to a lower-leverage role for at least a few games due to his recent struggles, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gallegos entered for the sixth inning with a one-run lead, and he allowed one hit while recording three strikeouts. It wasn't exactly a low-leverage spot, though it was only the third time all season he's entered earlier than the seventh inning. Prior to Friday's appearance the right-hander had given up five runs across his past four outings and seven runs in his past eight, leading to the decision from the St. Louis skipper. It may only be a temporary measure from Marmol in an attempt to get Gallegos back on track, but it should given Ryan Helsley, who secured another save Friday, a chance to further lock down the closer role.