The Cardinals placed Gallegos on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder rotator cuff tendinitis.

St. Louis recalled right-hander Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to serve as a replacement on the 28-man active roster for Gallegos, whose season comes to an end as a result of the injury. Unless follow-up tests on Gallegos' shoulder that reveal structural damage, he should be in store for a relatively normal offseason and head into spring training at full health. Gallegos concludes the 2023 campaign with two wins, 10 saves, 20 holds and a 4.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 59:12 K:BB across 55 innings out of the St. Louis bullpen.