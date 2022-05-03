Gallegos pitched a scoreless ninth inning on his way to a save in Monday's 1-0 win over the Royals. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters.

After blowing his last save chance April 25 against the Mets, Gallegos made relatively quick work of the Royals in this one. The 30-year-old worked around a two-out single by Carlos Santana, striking out Hunter Dozier to end the contest. He threw 13 of his 18 pitches for strikes and recorded multiple strikeouts for the first time in four appearances. The save was his fifth of the season in six opportunities and his ERA and WHIP now stand at 5.63 and 1.38 respectively over eight innings.