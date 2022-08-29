Gallegos allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.
Regular closer Ryan Helsley was brought in for a high-leverage situation in the seventh inning and allowed a three-run home run. He also pitched the eighth and picked up the win when the Cardinals rallied ahead. That left the save opportunity to Gallegos, who delivered with his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance. Both Gallegos and Helsley have picked up three saves this month, which suggests manager Oli Marmol has started to lean on a matchup-based approach to his bullpen usage again. Gallegos owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB through 47.1 innings while adding 13 saves, eight holds and six blown saves this year.
