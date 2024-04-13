Gallegos (2-0) earned the win Friday over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Gallegos was called on in the fifth inning after Steven Matz got into a jam, and Gallegos ultimately allowed a game-tying home run to Eugenio Suarez. That was the extent of the damage, as Gallegos settled down for a scoreless sixth inning and picked up the win when the Cardinals took the lead for good in the seventh. The right-hander has allowed at least one run in three of his seven appearances so far, pitching to a 5.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings. He's added a save and two holds, but manager Oliver Marmol is no longer using a closer-by-committee approach, so Gallegos is unlikely to see as many save chances as in previous years.