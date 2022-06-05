Gallegos (1-2) allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts over two innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Gallegos kept the game tied in the ninth inning and also pitched the 10th, allowing an RBI double to Jason Heyward. Luckily for Gallegos, the Cardinals had established a four-run lead in the 10th, and he was able to finish off the contest for his first win of the year. The 30-year-old right-hander has allowed runs in consecutive appearances for just the second time this year. He has a 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings while converting eight of his 11 save chances. He's started to see some closing opportunities instead go to Ryan Helsley, which makes the Cardinals' situation a two-man closer committee for now.