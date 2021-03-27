Gallegos has an 8.10 ERA across 6.2 innings this spring but has scoreless efforts in five of seven appearances.

It's been an odd spring statistically for Gallegos, who also has allowed a .393 average and 2.25 WHIP. However, all the damage has come over a pair of outings in which he's given up three earned runs apiece. He has pitched to plenty of contact, however -- yielding at least one hit in all but one appearance -- but the right-hander should still see a fair share of high-leverage opportunities this coming season, especially if Jordan Hicks is eased back slowly into action.