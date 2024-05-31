Gallegos (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Gallegos has been on the shelf since early May with a right shoulder impingement but has shown enough progress in recent live batting practice sessions that he's been cleared for game action. The veteran reliever had allowed 12 runs over nine innings before getting hurt, so the Cardinals could slow-play his rehab assignment to make sure he's sharp before they activate him.
