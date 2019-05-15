Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Still finding his way in majors
Gallegos, who fired a clean inning during which he recorded two strikeouts in a win over the Braves on Tuesday, owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 16 innings in 2019.
Gallegos' solid effort Tuesday came in the wake of the 27-year-old allowing a combined three earned runs over his prior two appearances. The right-hander is in his second big-league stint of the season and could shuttle between the majors and Triple-A Memphis over the rest of the season.
