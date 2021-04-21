Gallegos (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Nationals, as he allowed two runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out one over 0.2 innings.

Gallegos entered to begin the eighth trying to preserve a one-run lead and was unable to do so. The 29-year-old right-hander found himself in immediate trouble by walking the leadoff batter and then hitting Josh Harrison before surrendering an RBI single to Trea Turner that tied up the game. Gallegos wound up facing a bases-loaded, two outs scenario and completely flopped as he walked in the go-ahead run on four straight balls and was taken out afterward. After opening up the season with five shutout innings, Gallegos has allowed four runs in his last four appearances and has allowed his ERA to jump to a 3.72.