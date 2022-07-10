Gallegos (2-3) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Phillies.

Gallegos has allowed runs in each of his last two appearances. He allowed a game-tying home versus Atlanta on Thursday, and he gave up a double and a single before an Alec Bohm sacrifice fly brought home the lone run of Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Phillies. While still considered one of the Cardinals' better high-leverage arms, Gallegos has been shaky with four runs allowed in his last 6.1 innings, taking two blown saves and a loss in that span. He has a 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB through 33 innings. Each poor performance pushes the right-hander more toward a setup job as Ryan Helsley remains relatively unhittable as the Cardinals' preferred closer of late.