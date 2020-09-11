Gallegos left Thursday's loss to Detroit due to a groin injury according to manager Mike Shildt, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander ended up taking the loss, allowing three runs without recording an out before exiting. Shildt said the reliever will have to undergo further evaluation before it is clear how much time he will be forced to miss.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Exits Thursday with apparent injury•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches fourth save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Picks up Game 1 save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Falters in high leverage•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches second save•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Earns four-out save Saturday•