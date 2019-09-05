Gallegos (3-2) was charged with both a loss and a blown save against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

Gallegos' troubles can be boiled down to the four-seam fastball that Kevin Pillar, the first batter he faced upon entering in the eighth inning, sent over the left-field wall with Brandon Crawford aboard for a 440-foot tie-breaking home run. It was the second straight appearance in which Gallegos allowed a ball to leave the yard after not surrendering a homer between May 26 and Aug. 31. Despite the recent stumbles, Gallegos remains a trusted bullpen asset with a 2.27 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and stellar 84:13 K:BB across 63.1 innings.