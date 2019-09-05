Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Suffers second loss
Gallegos (3-2) was charged with both a loss and a blown save against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts over 1.2 innings.
Gallegos' troubles can be boiled down to the four-seam fastball that Kevin Pillar, the first batter he faced upon entering in the eighth inning, sent over the left-field wall with Brandon Crawford aboard for a 440-foot tie-breaking home run. It was the second straight appearance in which Gallegos allowed a ball to leave the yard after not surrendering a homer between May 26 and Aug. 31. Despite the recent stumbles, Gallegos remains a trusted bullpen asset with a 2.27 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and stellar 84:13 K:BB across 63.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Grabs third victory•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Nails down second win•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Pays dearly for sole mistake•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: In midst of strong stretch•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Still finding his way in majors•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Back with St. Louis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...