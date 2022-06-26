Gallegos allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout in 1.1 innings Saturday versus the Cubs. He took a blown save.

Gallegos' misstep was a game-tying, two-run home run to Rafael Ortega in the eighth inning. Manager Oli Marmol then replaced Gallegos with Ryan Helsley on the mound, and it was the latter reliever who got the final five outs of the game and the win as the Cardinals pulled ahead in their half of the eighth. Saturday's outing marked the end of a six-inning scoreless streak for Gallegos. He has two wins, one save, two holds and a blown save in seven outings in June, whereas Helsley has a win, two saves, a hold and a blown save. That doesn't lend much clarity to the Cardinals' two-man closer committee, but Helsley has allowed only two runs (one earned) this season while Gallegos has been noticeably easier to score off of with a 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB across 28 innings.