Gallegos (3-6) took the loss Monday versus the Pirates. He was charged with one run on three walks and no hits while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

Gallegos got the last out of the eighth inning, but then walked the first three batters in the ninth in a tied game. JoJo Romero walked the next batter, and the run and the decision were left on Gallegos' line. That's not the way the 31-year-old right-hander would want to celebrate his signing of a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. The poor outing ended Gallegos' 7.1-inning scoreless streak. He now has a 3.05 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73:18 K:BB across 59 innings while adding 14 saves and 12 holds this year.