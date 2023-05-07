Gallegos (1-2) allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out one without walking a batter in two innings, taking the extra-inning loss Saturday versus the Tigers.

Gallegos was bailed out by a double play in the ninth inning, but he didn't have the same luck when Akil Baddoo hit an RBI double in the 10th. Ryan Helsley (knee) was unavailable Saturday, which likely factored in the decision to give Gallegos multiple innings in this appearances. Over his last four appearances, the right-hander has surrendered five runs (four earned) and taken two losses over 4.1 innings. He's at a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 12.2 innings this season. If Helsley's knee issue is more than just a couple of days, Gallegos would likely get a look for save opportunities despite his poor pitching recently.