Gallegos (5-1) won Monday's 7-1 game against the Diamondbacks, pitching a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.
Gallegos entered with one on and none out in the seventh as the fifth Cardinal pitcher of the game and made quick work of the heart of Arizona's order, throwing 18 of 22 pitches for strikes, and was put in line for the win when St. Louis scored six in the bottom of the inning. The scoreless outing lowered his season ERA to 1.93 and Gallegos has now thrown 10 straight innings without allowing a run.
