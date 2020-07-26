Gallegos (not injury related) will be activated from the injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kwang-Hyun Kim is 1-for-1 on save chances, but he gave up two runs (one earned) to notch his first save. Gallegos may be behind Kim and possibly Ryan Helsley in the pecking order for saves, but he could eventually wrangle that role if he proves to be the team's most consistent reliever.