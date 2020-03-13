Gallegos was credited with his second save of spring in a Grapefruit League win over the Marlins on Thursday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Gallegos is a leading contender to serve as the Cardinals' closer whenever the 2020 regular season does begin, and Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes the right-hander has pitched the ninth inning in four of his six spring appearances. Pitching coach Mike Maddux credited the hard-throwing reliever for his resiliency after Thursday's game, noting Gallegos' first two Grapefruit League outings were "a little big rugged" but that the 28-year-old has bounced back well over his last three.