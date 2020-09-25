Gallegos was credited with his first hold of the season in a win over the Brewers on Thursday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded two stirkeouts.

The right-hander threw 14 of his 20 pitches for strikes on his way to his first clean outing since Sept. 6. The strong performance snapped Gallegos' three-appearance streak of allowing at least one earned run, a stretch during which he'd seen his ERA quickly balloon from 0.90 to 4.50. Gallegos' exact bullpen role if the Cardinals do make the postseason remains to be seen, as Andrew Miller appears to have settled into the primary closer role nicely for the time being.