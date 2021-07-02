Gallegos (5-2) lost Thursday's 5-2 contest at the hands of the Rockies, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

Gallegos was brought in for the ninth in a 2-2 game and retired the first two Rockies he faced before walking the next two and surrendering a walk-off home run to Elias Diaz in an 0-2 count. The runs were the first Gallegos has allowed since June 1 and the outing increased his ERA form 1.93 to 2.53.