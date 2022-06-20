Graceffo went seven innings for Double-A Springfield on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits without a walk while striking out six. He now has a 2.78 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB in 22.2 innings spanning four starts since his promotion.

The strikeouts have dropped off noticeably from his spectacular High-A results (11.2 K/9 for Peoria; just 7.3 with Springfield), but Graceffo continues to display pinpoint control. It's reasonable to think that he'll increase his whiffs as he goes along, too. Graceffo has pitched a career-high seven innings in each of his last two outings, striking out six both times. His results bear watching as the Double-A season continues.