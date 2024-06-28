The Cardinals selected Graceffo's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Graceffo has posted a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 75 frames with Memphis this season. All 14 of his appearances have been starts, and while it's possible he'll earn some starts eventually with the Cardinals, the plan for now is to break him in as a reliever. Graceffo will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.