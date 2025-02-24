Graceffo is under consideration for a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Graceffo gave up a solo homer in two innings of work against the Mets in his Grapefruit League debut Monday, but he topped out at 97.1 mph with his fastball and induced four whiffs on six swings on his curveball. Manager Oliver Marmol referred to the appearance as "pretty electric." Graceffo has been a starter throughout the minors, but his progress has stalled out at Triple-A Memphis the last two years and a full-time shift to the bullpen might be the best thing for him and the Cardinals at this point.