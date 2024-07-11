Graceffo dropped to 0-1 in the Cardinals' 8-5 loss to the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings.

Graceffo tossed 4.1 frames and gave up just one run in his major-league debut June 29, but he worked in long relief in that outing. The right-hander wasn't as effective Wednesday in his first big-league start, though he yielded just one run on two hits through three innings. Kansas City notched back-to-back hits against Graceffo to begin the fourth, however, and he was pulled after a sacrifice fly yielded the Royals' second run. Another tally was charged to his ledger after his departure, and the Cardinals were never able to take the rookie off the hook for the loss. Graceffo served as the team's 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll likely be headed back to Triple-A Memphis in short order.