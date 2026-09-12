Graceffo (8-1) earned the win after walking one and striking out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning Friday against the White Sox.

Graceffo entered the game with one out and a runner on first in the top of the fifth inning, and even though he loaded the bases, he escaped the jam unscathed without allowing a single run. The brief but important appearance earned Graceffo his eighth win of the season while lowering his ERA to 2.68. He's been excellent in recent weeks, as he hasn't given up a run in his last eight outings dating back to Aug. 17 while posting a 0.83 WHIP and a 18:5 K:BB across 13.1 innings over that span.