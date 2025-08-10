The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Graceffo is the casualty from the 26-man active roster after St. Louis needed to clear a spot for right-hander Jorge Alcala, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox. During his latest stint in the big leagues, Graceffo made four appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks over 6.1 innings.