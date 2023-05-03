Graceffo (shoulder) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Graceffo was tagged for six runs, including two home runs, over five innings in his most recent start for Memphis. He's posted a pedestrian 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 22 innings across five starts at the Triple-A level. The right-hander's injury is described as inflammation for now, but the Cardinals will likely want to take a cautious approach with one of their top pitching prospects.