Graceffo will be in the Triple-A Memphis rotation to open the 2023 season.

Graceffo makes the jump to the Triple-A level after flourishing to a 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 139:28 K:BB over 139.1 innings (26 starts) last season between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield. The 23-year-old right-hander might prove to be a steal for the Cardinals as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's tracking toward debuting for St. Louis in 2023.