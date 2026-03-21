The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Graceffo didn't allow an earned run through three innings in the Grapefruit League. However, he posted a 6.28 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 43 innings with the Cardinals last season, so they'll wait to see more from him in the minors before admitting him back into their big-league bullpen.