The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Graceffo has struggled mightily in the big leagues this season, accumulating a 7.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 15.2 innings with St. Louis. He'll now attempt to get back on track in Triple-A, and Roddery Munoz will come up to fill the vacancy in the Cardinals' bullpen.
