Graceffo was reassigned Saturday to minor-league camp by the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Graceffo is one of the top pitching prospects in the St. Louis system, but was never a serious candidate to make the rotation to open the season. The right-hander will begin the year in the upper levels of the minors, and if he comes close to replicating his numbers of 2022 -- 2.97 ERA, 139:28 K:BB ratio over 139.1 innings of work -- he could make his big-league debut this summer.