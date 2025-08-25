default-cbs-image
The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Graceffo has put up a 5.81 ERA and 26:7 K:BB across 31 innings in the majors this season. The right-hander will give manager Oliver Marmol a fresh bullpen arm for the start of a series against the Pirates that begins Monday.

