Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Returns to big-league bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Graceffo has put up a 5.81 ERA and 26:7 K:BB across 31 innings in the majors this season. The right-hander will give manager Oliver Marmol a fresh bullpen arm for the start of a series against the Pirates that begins Monday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Potential closer option•
-
Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Summoned from minors•
-
Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Returns to St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Sent back to minors•