The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Graceffo owns a 6.62 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 17.2 innings with the Cardinals this season, but he's given up just one run in 7.1 frames since being sent to Triple-A on June 23. His recent turnaround will allow him to make another stint with the big club, and he'll replace Matt Svanson in St. Louis' bullpen.