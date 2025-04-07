The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

As expected, Graceffo's stay with the big club lasted just one day after he was named the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. Graceffo helped save the bullpen by eating three innings in the Cardinals' 18-7 loss in the second game of the day, during which he surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two.