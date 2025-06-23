Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Graceffo tossed two scoreless relief innings Sunday against the Reds during his lone day with the big club. Roddery Munoz is taking Graceffo's roster spot as the Cardinals add a fresh bullpen arm.
