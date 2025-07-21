Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Michael McGreevy was recalled from Memphis in a corresponding move. Graceffo has pitched in 13 games out of the bullpen for St. Louis this season, registering a 5.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 24.2 innings of relief. His 2.69 FIP suggests he's been a victim of bad luck. Graceffo will likely be back with the Cardinals at some point this summer.
