The Cardinals plan to keep Graceffo in the majors as a reliever rather than return him to the Triple-A Memphis rotation, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Graceffo was recalled Monday and tossed a scoreless inning in a victory over the Pirates, picking up his second win in as many appearances. The righty went five innings of relief last week against the Reds, but manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that it would be "ideal" to deploy Graceffo in shorter stints moving forward as he settles into a relief role. Graceffo's stuff has played up in relief, most notably in his outing versus the Reds when his fastball peaked at 98.9 mph and slider reached 93 mph. It's not clear whether this is a permanent role switch for Graceffo or a trial run in the bullpen.