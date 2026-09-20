Graceffo (8-2) took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Nationals.

Graceffo entered the game in the 11th and quickly loaded the bases after allowing a single to Keibert Ruiz and walking Nasim Nunez. He never recovered and allowed four runs before recording the final out, and the offense couldn't respond in the bottom of the frame. This rough outing snapped a dominant stretch for Graceffo, who had gone 10 straight outings and 16.2 innings without allowing an earned run prior to Saturday.