Graceffo has dominated for High-A Peoria this year, as he owns a 0.99 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 56:4 K:BB through eight starts (45.2 innings).

This is Graceffo's first full season of professional ball, and the 22-year-old has been practically untouchable for High-A batters. He's excelled by any metric, yet the Villanova product is still flying under the radar in fantasy circles. With a workhorse's build at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds in addition to a strong four-pitch mix highlighted by a 100 mph fastball, a sharp slider and a promising changeup -- all of which he's excellent at commanding in the zone -- Graceffo has all the ingredients for major-league success. With nothing left to prove at this level, he should get a shot at Double-A soon enough.