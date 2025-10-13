Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said in late September that he anticipates Graceffo remaining in a relief role next season, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Graceffo began 2025 in the rotation at Triple-A Memphis, but he was shifted to the bullpen in early May and that's where he remained for the remainder of the season, both during his time in the majors and minors. He finished with a 6.28 ERA, but a 2.93 FIP and 3.71 SIERA suggests Graceffo was unlucky from an ERA perspective. The 25-year-old plans to alter his offseason workouts as he moves to a full-time relief role, and the hope is that it will help his stuff play up.