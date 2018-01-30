Cardinals' Granden Goetzman: Signs with Cardinals
Goetzman signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals, Baseball America reports.
During the 2017 season with the Rays' organization, Goetzman progressed from rookie-league Princeton all the way to Triple-A Durham. In his 17 games with Durham, the 25-year-old slashed .314/.342/.429. Goetzman will likely begin the year at Triple-A Memphis, though a strong start to the season could put him in consideration for a callup at some point this summer.
