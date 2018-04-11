Garcia will hit atop the order and play shortstop against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Garcia will draw the start with manager Mike Matheny electing to give Paul DeJong and a couple other regulars the afternoon off after a pair of extra-inning games to open the series. Through the first 11 games of the 2018 season, Garcia has appeared in eight of them, going 2-for-9 with one RBI during 10 plate appearances.