Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Contributes solo homer in win
Garcia went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Friday.
Garcia took over at shortstop during the rout and launched a 380-foot shot to right off position player Tommy LaStella in the seventh, his third homer of the season. The versatile veteran's playing time has taken quite a dive thus far in July, as he's yet to log a start and has only six at-bats overall during the month. However, he's been typically solid during his modest opportunities this season, slashing .257/.331/.385 with eight extra-base hits (five doubles, three homers), 11 RBI, 13 walks and 13 runs across 124 plate appearances.
