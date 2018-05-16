Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Cooling off over last several weeks
Garcia, who struck out in a pinch-hit at-bat during Tuesday's loss to the Twins, is hitting just .143 (3-for-21) with an RBI and a run over the last 14 games in which he's appeared.
The utility man's average hit a high point of .320 after he delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double against the Reds on April 22, but he's regressed since. Garcia's current .239 average is much closer to his career .256 figure than his numbers earlier in the season, although he continues to sport a career-high .435 slugging percentage over his first 53 plate appearances thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) over that modest sample. Garcia's positional versatility around the infield figures to continue affording him fairly regular playing time, irrespective of his relatively uninspiring offensive numbers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Timely two-bagger in Sunday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Tallies two homers in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Doubles in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Batting leadoff against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Whiffs in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Leads off Friday•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...