Garcia, who struck out in a pinch-hit at-bat during Tuesday's loss to the Twins, is hitting just .143 (3-for-21) with an RBI and a run over the last 14 games in which he's appeared.

The utility man's average hit a high point of .320 after he delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double against the Reds on April 22, but he's regressed since. Garcia's current .239 average is much closer to his career .256 figure than his numbers earlier in the season, although he continues to sport a career-high .435 slugging percentage over his first 53 plate appearances thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) over that modest sample. Garcia's positional versatility around the infield figures to continue affording him fairly regular playing time, irrespective of his relatively uninspiring offensive numbers.